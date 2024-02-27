Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,156 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 28,009 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Ossiam grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 658.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,361,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $50,623,000 after buying an additional 1,181,766 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 80,219 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 173.7% during the 3rd quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 652,169 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $21,137,000 after buying an additional 413,869 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,757 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183,615 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 35,675 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of VZ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.70. 5,932,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,163,303. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.77 and its 200-day moving average is $36.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $43.21. The company has a market cap of $166.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 96.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VZ. UBS Group boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $604,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,576.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,720 shares of company stock valued at $2,600,479. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

