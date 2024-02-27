Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 361.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,142,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 894,776 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.25% of Thomson Reuters worth $139,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 560,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,961,000 after buying an additional 57,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,314,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $578,521,000 after purchasing an additional 118,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 138,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 65,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Stock Down 0.9 %

TRI stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.67. 73,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,792. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $117.46 and a 1 year high of $161.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.92. The stock has a market cap of $71.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRI shares. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “underperform underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.23.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

