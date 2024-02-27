Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $335.00 to $330.00. The stock had previously closed at $307.21, but opened at $292.59. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Workday shares last traded at $300.82, with a volume of 1,608,015 shares trading hands.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WDAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Workday from $326.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.10.

Get Workday alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WDAY

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total value of $17,407,105.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,362,183.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total value of $17,407,105.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,362,183.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $1,237,717.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,283,410.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 392,775 shares of company stock worth $107,780,173 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,448,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,988,549,000 after purchasing an additional 437,215 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth about $1,491,149,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Workday by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,163,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,109,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,153 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Workday by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,293,651 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $969,893,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in Workday by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,146,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $936,750,000 after purchasing an additional 335,595 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Trading Down 3.2 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $78.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,251.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.