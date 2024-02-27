Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Has $12.64 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,087 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $12,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $753,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.0 %
PM traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.41. 1,043,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,924,864. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.48 and its 200 day moving average is $92.85. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $101.92.
Philip Morris International Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.59%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.40.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Philip Morris International
Philip Morris International Profile
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Philip Morris International
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 2 penny stocks insiders are buying
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- New highs are coming for Lowe’s stock despite mixed results
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 3 lithium stocks to ride a multi-year cycle
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.