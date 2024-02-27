Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Lowers Stock Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lowered its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,130,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,694 shares during the quarter. Brunswick comprises about 1.7% of Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $89,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Brunswick by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 866,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,432,000 after acquiring an additional 485,588 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,251,000 after acquiring an additional 18,150 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at $927,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at $937,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Brunswick

In related news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 9,036 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total value of $787,035.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,938.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 6,234 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $526,960.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,427.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 9,036 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total transaction of $787,035.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,938.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,349. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BC stock traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $87.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $99.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.55.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.21). Brunswick had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Brunswick from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Brunswick from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.09.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

