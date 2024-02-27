Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.100-0.140 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $67.0 million-$69.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.3 million.

Chatham Lodging Trust Price Performance

Shares of CLDT stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.09. 162,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,950. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $12.47. The stock has a market cap of $493.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.31 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average is $10.07.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Chatham Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is presently 700.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Chatham Lodging Trust

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chatham Lodging Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLDT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 13.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 9,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

(Get Free Report)

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.