The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 32,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 38,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 34,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 58,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $3,779,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,192,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,953,037,954.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $242,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,962.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 58,500 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $3,779,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,192,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,037,954.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 181,486 shares of company stock valued at $11,657,317. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.80. 1,292,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,774,280. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.92. The stock has a market cap of $114.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $78.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 26.90%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 39.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.92.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

