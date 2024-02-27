Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $970,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 64,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,588,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,318,000 after acquiring an additional 108,137 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,972,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,450,000 after purchasing an additional 299,173 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 545,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,651,000 after purchasing an additional 75,337 shares during the period. Finally, Veery Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 160,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,230,000 after buying an additional 9,075 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

BND traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $72.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,239,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,510,995. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $74.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.28.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.2119 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

