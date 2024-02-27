Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.6% of Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCSH traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $76.99. 1,414,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,747,654. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.09. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.