iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 2.1% of Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 39,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 26,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IVW traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $82.21. The company had a trading volume of 475,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,970. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.71 and a 200-day moving average of $73.10. The company has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $83.29.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

