Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,785 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $11,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $299.36. 1,350,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,940,525. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.53 and a 1 year high of $303.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $276.18 and a 200-day moving average of $238.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $266.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.09.

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.47, for a total value of $2,534,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at $14,936,987.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.13, for a total value of $3,451,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,756,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,836,481.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.47, for a total value of $2,534,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,936,987.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,393,322 shares of company stock worth $375,062,029. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

