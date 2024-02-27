Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Buys 180 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meritas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,327,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,362. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $111.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.94 and a 200 day moving average of $105.35.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

