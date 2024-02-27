Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) PT Raised to $16.00

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Citigroup from $12.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s current price.

HIMS has been the subject of several other research reports. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

NYSE HIMS traded up $3.51 on Tuesday, reaching $13.76. The stock had a trading volume of 22,470,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,395,550. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.41 and a beta of 0.77. Hims & Hers Health has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $13.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.71.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $246.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.84 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 24,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $219,429.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 13,744 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $120,947.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,236. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 24,300 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $219,429.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 419,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,901,881 in the last three months. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 1.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 29.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. 61.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

