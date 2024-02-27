Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.600-3.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.95.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of PEG traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.46. 1,365,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,606,528. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $53.71 and a 52-week high of $65.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,333.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,774 shares of company stock worth $110,378. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Public Service Enterprise Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,055,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,331 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,253,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,876,000 after buying an additional 221,305 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,638,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $467,068,000 after buying an additional 588,839 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,032,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,240,000 after acquiring an additional 72,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,071,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,711,000 after acquiring an additional 264,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

