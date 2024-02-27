Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,866 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 4.2% of Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 112,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 32,647.7% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 86,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 86,190 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,651,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,820,000 after purchasing an additional 479,399 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of VTV traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.36. The stock had a trading volume of 828,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,382. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $156.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.22. The firm has a market cap of $108.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

