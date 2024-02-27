Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Sells 3,507 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Steamboat Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,507 shares during the period. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 536.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMCI. Wedbush lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,040.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $689.20.

In related news, Director Robert L. Blair sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $201,744.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,777.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total value of $25,123,772.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Blair sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $201,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 586 shares in the company, valued at $147,777.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,089 shares of company stock worth $43,682,125 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI traded down $17.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $858.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,925,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,943,846. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $87.25 and a one year high of $1,077.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $505.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.45. The stock has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a PE ratio of 66.30 and a beta of 1.17.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. Super Micro Computer’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

