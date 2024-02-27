Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Shares Acquired by Steamboat Capital Partners LLC

Steamboat Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the quarter. Ecovyst makes up about 1.3% of Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Ecovyst worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ECVT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Ecovyst by 15.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Ecovyst by 34.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecovyst by 1.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 113,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecovyst by 4.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Ecovyst by 85.9% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

Ecovyst Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of ECVT traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.87. 95,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,980. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Ecovyst Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.47 and its 200-day moving average is $9.61.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.