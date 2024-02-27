Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Holdings Raised by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,305,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,287 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City accounts for about 1.6% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.89% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $617,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CP. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter worth $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 452.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Securities cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE CP traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.11. 411,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,319,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.83 and its 200-day moving average is $76.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.94. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $68.92 and a twelve month high of $86.92.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 31.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.15%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.