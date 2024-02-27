Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Bought by Steamboat Capital Partners LLC

Steamboat Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the quarter. Tenet Healthcare makes up approximately 2.5% of Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $6,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of THC. CWM LLC raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 17.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:THC traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.36. The stock had a trading volume of 342,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,216. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.84. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $49.76 and a 52 week high of $94.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.10. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $185,241.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,402.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

