Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 661,255 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,198,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 661,255 shares during the period. BCE accounts for about 1.5% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in BCE were worth $580,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in BCE by 53.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661,300 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in BCE by 50.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,114,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,624 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,492,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in BCE by 83.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,418,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,200 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BCE by 39.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,968,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,318,000 after acquiring an additional 835,871 shares during the period. 42.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BCE traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.32. 351,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,313,401. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.51 and its 200-day moving average is $39.50. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.742 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 171.01%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCE. TD Securities cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on BCE from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

