Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Sells 10,998 Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Steamboat Capital Partners LLC cut its position in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 689,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,998 shares during the quarter. International Money Express comprises approximately 4.3% of Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in International Money Express were worth $11,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in International Money Express during the first quarter worth approximately $24,203,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 340.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 367,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,464,000 after acquiring an additional 283,818 shares during the period. Norwood Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 90.5% during the third quarter. Norwood Investment Partners LP now owns 531,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,005,000 after acquiring an additional 252,699 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 21.0% during the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,366,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,142,000 after acquiring an additional 237,514 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 1,963.2% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 218,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 208,056 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Money Express alerts:

International Money Express Stock Performance

International Money Express stock traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. International Money Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $28.24. The company has a market cap of $673.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of International Money Express in a report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on International Money Express

International Money Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.