Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,783,968 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,417,298 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal makes up 3.3% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 2.05% of Bank of Montreal worth $1,247,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,651,736,000 after buying an additional 1,293,280 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,757,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,102,086,000 after buying an additional 69,009 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,544,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $864,767,000 after buying an additional 1,179,546 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 0.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,326,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $704,551,000 after buying an additional 29,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,431,000. 43.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

BMO stock traded down $4.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.78. 959,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,674. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $73.98 and a 52 week high of $100.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a $1.1137 dividend. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.