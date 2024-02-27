Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Lowers Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department trimmed its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 39.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,489 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 153.5% in the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.60. 684,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,437,678. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.75 and its 200 day moving average is $72.18. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $84.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

