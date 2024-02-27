Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,565,091 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 36,689 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Comcast were worth $113,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 34.8% during the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 535,819 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $23,758,000 after purchasing an additional 138,353 shares during the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.3% during the third quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 15,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 51.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 218,992 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after purchasing an additional 74,626 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 75.4% during the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 32,680 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 14,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on CMCSA

Comcast Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,054,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,604,145. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.63 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $167.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.48 and its 200 day moving average is $43.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.18%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.