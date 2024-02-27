Clough Capital Partners L P Invests $3.65 Million in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 72,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,652,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AKRO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 24.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 9.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 616.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 8,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 42,582 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Akero Therapeutics

In related news, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $129,936.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 185,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,144. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $129,936.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 185,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,144. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director G. Walmsley Graham purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $845,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,985,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,071 shares of company stock worth $605,921. 9.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akero Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.86.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of Akero Therapeutics stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.78. 165,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,395. The company has a current ratio of 20.25, a quick ratio of 20.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.70. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $58.38.

Akero Therapeutics Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

