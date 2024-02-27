Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 636,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,747 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $24,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.57. 3,472,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,741,297. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $43.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.01. The company has a market cap of $74.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.