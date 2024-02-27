Clough Capital Partners L P Trims Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Clough Capital Partners L P lessened its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth approximately $1,983,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 345.6% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.65.

Shares of DHI traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,044. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.81 and its 200-day moving average is $128.36. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.05 and a 52-week high of $157.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

In other D.R. Horton news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,759. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,419. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at $780,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,961 shares of company stock worth $1,956,007. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

