Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by Rench Wealth Management Inc.

Rench Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Paychex accounts for 3.1% of Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Paychex by 29.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,823,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,105,599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253,202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 8.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,331,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,849,000 after buying an additional 927,584 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,310,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $928,283,000 after buying an additional 328,614 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,797,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $783,975,000 after buying an additional 178,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 102,768.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,359,000 after buying an additional 4,533,137 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYX. Barclays lowered their target price on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on Paychex in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.17.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Paychex news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.79. 123,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.56. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. Paychex’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Paychex declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.