Rench Wealth Management Inc. Has $5.22 Million Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Rench Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark makes up approximately 2.4% of Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.4% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 133,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,117,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 157,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,985,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.4% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 33.0% during the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.14.

NYSE KMB traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.82. 131,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,966,231. The company has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.44. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.77%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

