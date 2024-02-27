Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.700-0.800 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6 billion-$2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.7 billion. Clarivate also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.70 to $0.80 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on CLVT. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Clarivate from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an underweight rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Shares of Clarivate stock traded down $2.27 on Tuesday, hitting $6.67. The stock had a trading volume of 9,662,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,481,476. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Clarivate has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.83.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $683.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.80 million. Clarivate had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clarivate will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Clarivate by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Clarivate in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Clarivate by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares during the period. Finally, Oracle Alpha Inc. bought a new position in Clarivate during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

