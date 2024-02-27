Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.250-0.280 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.870-0.950 EPS.

NYSE:ELAN traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.50. 1,768,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,945,828. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.65. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.29. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $16.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 26.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ELAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.71.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1,285.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

