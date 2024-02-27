American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.53-5.73 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.60.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEP. Mizuho cut American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Guggenheim lowered American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American Electric Power from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.73.

AEP traded up $1.53 on Tuesday, reaching $82.30. 1,724,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,710,034. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.49. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 99,268.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,349 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,278,000 after buying an additional 2,560,192 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,340,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,073,000 after buying an additional 2,161,083 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 26,257.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,900,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,966,000 after buying an additional 1,893,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,634,000 after buying an additional 1,116,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

