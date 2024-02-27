iShares Gold Trust Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:IAU)

iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 24,764 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 745% compared to the average daily volume of 2,931 put options.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU stock remained flat at $38.44 during trading hours on Tuesday. 2,151,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,290,758. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $39.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Gold Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

