American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Shares Down 3.1% Following Weak Earnings

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) fell 3.1% during trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $181.87 and last traded at $181.92. 1,214,460 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 2,185,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.72.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 444.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Tower

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMT. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of American Tower by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $84.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.20.

About American Tower

(Get Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.