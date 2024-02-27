Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Down 0.2 %

T traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $16.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,584,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,792,367. The company has a market cap of $118.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.86.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.65.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

