Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,240 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,839 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 0.6% of Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $19,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.4% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,990 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 78.5% in the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,956 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 407.7% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 58,846 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,246,000 after acquiring an additional 47,256 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.1% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 535 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 11.2% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 408 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $635.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $755.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $659.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total value of $505,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,803.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total value of $505,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,803.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.48, for a total value of $1,043,258.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,395 shares in the company, valued at $8,967,534.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,194 shares of company stock worth $10,420,927 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.4 %

COST stock traded down $3.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $742.24. 511,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,936,316. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $465.33 and a 52-week high of $746.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $691.70 and a 200-day moving average of $613.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

