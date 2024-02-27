Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $10.09 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 54.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,848 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,551 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth $37,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $374.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.63.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $375.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,242. The stock has a market cap of $235.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $380.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.44.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, CEO Manish Sharma sold 1,486 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total transaction of $550,399.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,866.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Manish Sharma sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total value of $550,399.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,866.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,553,691.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,791 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Accenture



Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.



