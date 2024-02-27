MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Declares $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.428 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

MGE Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 48 consecutive years. MGE Energy has a payout ratio of 42.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MGE Energy to earn $4.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.8%.

MGE Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MGEE traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.72. 21,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,571. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.14. MGE Energy has a 12 month low of $62.09 and a 12 month high of $83.27.

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $164.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.55 million. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 17.05%. Analysts predict that MGE Energy will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 39.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 14.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 452.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. 54.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGEE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MGE Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet cut MGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

