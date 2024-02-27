Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Clough Capital Partners L P

Clough Capital Partners L P decreased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for about 1.3% of Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $12,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,594,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,864,499,000 after purchasing an additional 200,496 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.6% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% during the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 169,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 8.7% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,524.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ADI. Edward Jones raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.26.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.1 %

Analog Devices stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,443,051. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $202.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $93.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.34.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

