Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (CPKF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on March 15th

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the bank on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Price Performance

CPKF stock remained flat at $18.23 on Tuesday. 30 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.35). Chesapeake Financial Shares had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $15.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Chesapeake Financial Shares will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Company Profile

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts; and variable-rate and fixed-term money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

