Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Position Boosted by Clough Capital Partners L P

Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for approximately 2.0% of Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $19,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $1,714,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,023 shares of company stock valued at $18,226,562. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Down 0.4 %

LRCX traded down $4.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $934.64. 186,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,312. The stock has a market cap of $122.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $467.02 and a fifty-two week high of $955.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $824.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $719.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $793.27.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

