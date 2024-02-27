Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Stock Position Reduced by Clough Capital Partners L P

Clough Capital Partners L P lessened its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,690 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $8,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter valued at $272,594,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,326,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,671,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,190 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 476.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 470,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,381,000 after acquiring an additional 389,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,022,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,666,000 after buying an additional 367,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE:RCL traded up $4.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.69. 1,513,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,795,780. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $59.37 and a one year high of $133.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.85. The company has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.54.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,957.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,957.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 24,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $2,641,178.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 636,460 shares of company stock worth $76,557,183 in the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RCL shares. Argus increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Royal Caribbean Cruises

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.