Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Stock Position Reduced by Clough Capital Partners L P

Clough Capital Partners L P lessened its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,690 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $8,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter valued at $272,594,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,326,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,671,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,190 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 476.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 470,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,381,000 after acquiring an additional 389,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,022,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,666,000 after buying an additional 367,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 3.4 %
NYSE:RCL traded up $4.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.69. 1,513,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,795,780. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $59.37 and a one year high of $133.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.85. The company has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.54.
Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises
In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,957.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,957.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 24,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $2,641,178.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 636,460 shares of company stock worth $76,557,183 in the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RCL shares. Argus increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.79.
About Royal Caribbean Cruises
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.
