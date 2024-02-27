Dendur Capital LP Acquires Shares of 126,500 Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Dendur Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 126,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,302,000. Madison Square Garden Sports accounts for 2.8% of Dendur Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Dendur Capital LP owned about 0.53% of Madison Square Garden Sports at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 188.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 6,319.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,640,000 after acquiring an additional 87,329 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 407.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 10,369 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 2.8% during the second quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 24,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 410,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.21, for a total value of $180,100.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,420.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Down 0.1 %

Madison Square Garden Sports stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,248. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.58 and a beta of 0.96. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a twelve month low of $164.79 and a twelve month high of $215.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $185.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.75.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $326.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.86 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

(Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.