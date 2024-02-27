Dendur Capital LP Has $128.84 Million Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Dendur Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,034,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Builders FirstSource makes up about 16.4% of Dendur Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Dendur Capital LP owned approximately 0.84% of Builders FirstSource worth $128,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 13.3% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 52,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at about $1,387,000. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at about $1,243,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 37.3% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 71,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,889,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 678.1% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 493,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,382,000 after acquiring an additional 429,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,834,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BLDR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.27.

NYSE:BLDR traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $192.76. 466,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,807. The company has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 2.04. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.47 and a 1-year high of $194.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.33 and a 200 day moving average of $145.76.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

