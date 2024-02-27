Worldcoin (WLD) Price Tops $7.31 on Top Exchanges

Worldcoin (WLD) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 27th. Worldcoin has a total market cap of $1.01 billion and approximately $731.43 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Worldcoin has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar. One Worldcoin token can now be bought for $7.31 or 0.00012876 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Worldcoin Token Profile

Worldcoin was first traded on July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,697,937 tokens. The official message board for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org/blog. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. Worldcoin’s official website is worldcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Worldcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 137,112,190.53915405 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 8.03444356 USD and is down -11.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 236 active market(s) with $1,073,309,748.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

