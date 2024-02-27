Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. Purchases 685 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 0.1% of Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 116.7% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 1.6 %

BABA stock traded up $1.20 on Tuesday, hitting $77.71. 8,506,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,146,555. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $105.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

