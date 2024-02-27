Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. Makes New $128,000 Investment in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTCO. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natura &Co during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 14.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 15.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 18.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTCO remained flat at $6.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,561,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,196. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 2.02.

Natura &Co Holding SA engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and resale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through Natura &Co Latam, Avon International, The Body Shop, and Aesop segments.

