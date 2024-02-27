Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,638,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444,130 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $168,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 695,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,594,000 after acquiring an additional 27,759 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.0% in the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 133,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,759,000 after acquiring an additional 25,010 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 211.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 118,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,223,000 after acquiring an additional 80,547 shares during the period. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 63.2% during the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $6,420,395.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,346.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $6,420,395.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,346.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $124,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,972.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRK

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.70. 1,691,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,439,958. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.14 and a twelve month high of $130.24. The company has a market capitalization of $326.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 920.00, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $14.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,200.00%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.