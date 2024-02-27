Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Sells 5,401 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,401 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE PFE traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.97. The company had a trading volume of 18,132,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,746,340. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $42.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.53, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 466.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

