Envista (NYSE:NVST) Trading Down 2.5%

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.22 and last traded at $21.37. 368,885 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,415,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on NVST shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Envista in a research note on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envista currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Get Envista alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVST

Envista Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.66 and its 200-day moving average is $25.54.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Envista had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $645.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envista

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Envista by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 125,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 11,925 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Envista during the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Envista by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 119,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 51,072 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Envista during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Envista during the 4th quarter valued at $42,270,000.

Envista Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.